3 children found stabbed to death in Reseda: LAPD

Three children were found stabbed to death in Reseda, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Saturday.

At around 9:30 a.m, the LAPD got a call of a possible stabbing.

When police arrived on scene in the 8000 block of Reseda Blvd. they found three juveniles stabbed to death.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene said the victims were minors, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

LAPD sources tell FOX 11's Bill Meugin the victims were all toddlers under the age of three.

No suspect information is known and no other details were released.

LAPD was not able to confirm if there were other victims.

An investigation is underway.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

