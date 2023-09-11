3 die in 6 Oakland shootings over the weekend

Three people died in six shootings in Oakland over the weekend.

The first was reported Friday night on 8th and Filbert Street in West Oakland. Police found the man at the scene and he died later at the hospital.

Then on Sunday, about 2:30 a.m., a man was killed when he was shot right before being hit by a vehicle in the 300 block of 14th Street, police said.

And on Sunda night, a third man was killed on 11th Street.

No motive was given for any of the cases and police have not announced any arrests.

Oakland police say there have been 85 homicides this year. Last year at this time, police had investigated 87 homicides in the city.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Oakland police homicide detectives at (510)238-3821.

