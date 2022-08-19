3 die in mid-air plane crash in Watsonville

Three people died in a collision between two planes that were attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport on Thursday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. Thursday involving a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person aboard and a twin-engine Cessna 340 with two people aboard as both planes were on their final approaches to the airport at 100 Aviation Way, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Ian Gregor said.

Watsonville city officials wrote on social media later Thursday confirming "multiple fatalities" in the collision, with Mayor Ari Parker saying the city was grieving "from this unexpected and sudden loss."

The county Sheriff's Office on Friday morning confirmed all three people on the two planes died in the collision.

On Thursday, it was reported that just two people died.

William Armstrong, who was trying to land his plane nearby, told KTVU that he had to go to a nearby airport and catch a ride back to Watsonville to get his car. He also said there have been a few accidents in the 15 years he’s used it, but he considers it a safe airport.

"Midair collisions, they’re very uncommon but they are more common right next to the airport because all the airplanes are converging on one point," said Armstrong.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which also damaged a hangar at the airport.

KTVU contributed to this report.