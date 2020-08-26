3 killed in late night Walnut Creek crash

article

The CHP is investigating a solo car crash that killed three people late Tuesday night in Walnut Creek.

The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m., on northbound Interstate 680, near N. Main Street.

A white sedan slammed into a tree and reportedly sparked a small fire, said CHP.

The I-680 off-ramp to N. Main Street was shut down for about three hours, before it reopened at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

During the closure, drivers on the highway were told to exit at Ygnacio Valley Road or Treat Boulevard.

Authorities told KTVU that three people were inside the vehicle, but did not disclose their age or gender.

Advertisement

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP Contra Costa Unit is handling the investigation.

