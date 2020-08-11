3 stabbed, 1 fatally, suspect also found dead in San Mateo County

article

Someone stabbed three people, one fatally, in unincorporated Redwood City early Tuesday morning and was found dead as well by responding deputies, a San Mateo County sheriff's spokeswoman said.

The stabbing was reported around 5:20 a.m. at a home on Sequoia Avenue. Of the three adult victims, one succumbed to their injuries and the other two were taken to a hospital, sheriff's spokeswoman Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said.

The suspect, who authorities found dead at the scene, was known to the victims and a motive for the stabbing is under investigation, Blankswade said.

No other information about the case was immediately available from the sheriff's office.