30 acre vegetation fire burning near Mount Hamilton Road in San Jose

The San Jose fire dept. and Cal Fire are working to contain a 30 acre vegetation fire burning in Santa Clara County.

The fire started shortly after 11 a.m. and quickly grew to 7+ acres.

Multiple firefighting aircraft were seen responding to the blaze.

There's no word on what caused the fire, or what percentage of the fire has been contained.

Earlier in the day Saturday, Cal fire estimated the fire to be 45+ acres, with a potential to spread to 100 acres. The figure was later downgraded to 30 acres, due to better mapping of the fire area.