35-year-old San Francisco man allegedly struck and killed while walking in Oakland

Oakland police said they were investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian Thursday.

Police were called to West MacArthur Blvd and Piedmont Avenue around 4 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a driver who fled the scene.

When police arrived they reportedly found an adult male suffering from severe injuries. The Oakland Fire Department was called to render aid to the victim. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The victim was a 35-year-old San Francisco resident, police said.

Witnesses of the crash were able to direct officers to the suspect vehicle, according to authorities.

After being interviewed, the driver was arrested for hit-and-run.



The preliminary investigation showed the car was speeding westbound on West MacArthur Boulevard when the collision occurred.

The pedestrian appeared to have been within the marked crosswalk when struck, police said. They added that alcohol or drugs did not seem to be a factor in the collision.

Police did not give any other details about the suspect.



The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to family members.



This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police at (510) 777-8570.