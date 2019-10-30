365K customers still without electricity from recent PG&E shutoffs

Favorable weather conditions have allowed for Pacific Gas and Electric to give the all-clear to the majority of the areas affected by Tuesday's power shutoff.

The all-clear means that PG&E crews can go into those areas and begin safety inspections of de-energized equipment, make any repairs, and restore power. That process can take up to 48 hours to complete, according to the utility.

Kern County is expected to be all clear for inspections on Thursday morning, given continued significant wind activity in the southern part of PG&E’s service area, PG&E said in a press release.

Restoration work also continues for customers impacted by Saturday's blackout, which hit 973,000 customers in portions of 38 counties. The most recent shutoff on Tuesday affected 516,000 customers in portions of 22 counties. That figure includes the 400,000 customers who were still without power since Saturday.

According to PG&E, from the two most recent outages, approximately 365,000 customers are still without electricity, 723,000 customers have been restored as 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“We very much appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore electric service safely and as quickly as possible. We recognize the disruption and hardship these shutoffs cause, especially when they happen in quick succession due to the current weather pattern. However, we only execute Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the interest of preventing catastrophic wildfires and protecting public safety, given the severe winds and bone-dry conditions in more and more of our communities.” said Michael Lewis, Senior Vice President for Electric Operations, PG&E.

PG&E doesn't see another wind event in the forecast in the next seven days, but customers are advised to prepare an emergency kit.