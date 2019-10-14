4.5 earthquake rattles the East Bay, felt around the Bay

article

The US Geological Survey is reporting a magnitude 4.5 earthquake north of Walnut Creek Monday night at 10:33 p.m. It was described as lengthy and had a rolling motion.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck the same area 10 minutes earlier.

KTVU Meteorologist Mark Tamayo said the depth of the larger earthquake was nearly 9 miles.

Calls are rapidly coming into the KTVU newsroom where the quake was certainly felt during the 10 p.m. newscast, but there are no reports of major damage as of yet.

The main temblor's epicenter was about .62 miles SSE of Pleasant Hill, California.

Police in Oakland, Pleasant Hill and Martinez said they've received no reports of any injuries or damage.

Advertisement

As of 10:51 p.m., BART trains were running at reduced speeds while track inspections are made.

BART officials said to expect delays of 10 to 15 minutes systemwide.

Messages are also coming in through email and online. One viewer from Crockett said dresser drawers opened and objects fell from his shelf.

We are getting messages from Colma where a stong jolt was described.

Another viewer from Berkeley said they could feel it from their two-story home.

Some callers said their entire family ran outside the house.

A viewer who lives between Santa Rosa and Kenwood said their dog was freaked out. Others shared photos of items knocked off their shelves.

Some shared on social media that they wouldn't be able to get back to sleep.

Bay City News contributed to this report.