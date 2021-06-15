4 killed, 4 wounded in Englewood mass shooting

Four people were killed and four others were wounded Tuesday morning in a mass shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 5:42 a.m. after an argument inside a residence in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street, police said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

Four others were taken to local hospitals:

A 25-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and taken to Christ Hospital in unknown condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital. He was later taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A male, unknown age, was shot in the back of the head and taken to Christ Hospital in unknown condition.

A female, unknown age, was shot and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Morgan Street is blocked off between 61st and 63rd streets as police investigate.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Three people were killed and 18 others were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.

Tuesday's attack is the third mass shooting in Chicago in little over a week.

Early Saturday, a woman was killed and nine others wounded near 75th Street and South Prairie Avenue. Kimfier Miles, 29, a mother of three, was out with a group of girlfriends when two men opened fire about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Struck in her leg and abdomen, Miles was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

"She was only 29; in the prime of her life," her cousin Takita Miles told the Chicago Sun-Times. "She hasn’t even experienced life. She just started traveling. It’s unfortunate. It’s really bad."

The weekend before, six men and two women were wounded in a shooting in Burnside on the South Side.

The group were standing in the sidewalk about 4 a.m. June 6 when two people inside a silver-colored car opened fire in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police and Fire officials said.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.