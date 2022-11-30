40,000 PG&E customers could lose power in storm, utility warns

article

Pacific Gas & Electric said up to 40,000 of its customers across the Bay Area are expected to lose power during Thursday's storm.

"Our own in-house meteorology department, it sort of calibrates storm size against customer outages, is predicting in the neighborhood of 40,000 customers affected across the greater Bay Area," PG&E Bay Area Regional Vice President Aaron Johnson, said.

PG&E says people living in San Mateo County will likely be affected most by the expected outages.

Experts say the storm will be good practice for PG&E.

The storm will bring wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour.

"We'll see limbs coming off trees, downed branches, potentially even trees falling over into out lines," Johnson said. "That's usually the number one thing that impacts the electrical system."

PG&E says they have reinforcements on standby.

"We are bringing crews from all over the system staged and ready to come here and support," Johnson said.

Stormy conditions are expected to start Wednesday night.

"Could be a solid one too with strong gusty winds and periods of heavy rain," the National Weather Service (NWS) for the San Francisco Bay Area region tweeted on Tuesday.

The agency said areas could get about an inch of rain, with some locations like higher elevations of the North Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains, receiving more.

Sonoma County health officials have issued a freeze warning. Overnight lows are expected to dip to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Officials said prolonged exposure to the cold could lead to hypothermia.