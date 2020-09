Oakland firefighters on Wednesday raced to put out flames at a two-story grocery store in Chinatown.

Firefighters tweeted about the blaze about 8:30 a.m. at 710 Webster Street, where businesses including Cathay Bank and the Salvation Army are nearby. At 9:15 a.m., firefighters upgraded the fire from three alarms to five.

Photos showed smoke and flames billowing from the rooftops above several restaurants as well.