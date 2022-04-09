5-alarm fire breaks out at Home Depot in San Jose

article

San Jose firefighters battled a 5-alarm blaze at Home Depot in San Jose on Saturday evening but despite the size, they said no one was hurt.

The fire was reported about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road.

San Jose firefighters said a nearby pet hospital was evacuated and those looking to reunite with their animals should head to Golfland on Winfield.

A Twitter user named Ms. Carrillo said that the store evacuated all the customers and she shared video of large plumes of smoke, which she said smelled like chemicals.

Home Depots are filled with lumber, paint, propane tanks and other highly noxious and combustible materials.

Earlier in the day, in Contra Costa County, firefighters raced to put out a 4-alarm fire in Benicia at the port.

There was no word on how either fire started.

Forecasters warned of weekend fire danger in parts of Northern California driven by gusty winds and very low humidity.

The strongest winds were expected near San Francisco, with gusts of 60 mph possible in mountains north and east of the city, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Red flag warnings for elevated fire risk are in effect through 5 p.m. Sunday.