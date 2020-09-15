5 shot, 2 killed near San Jose State University; police investigating

San Jose police are at the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday night where two people have been killed.

Police said as many as five people were shot at the 600 block of South 8th Street at Margaret, just south of San Jose State University.

A police spokesperson said SJPD responded to a call at 10 p.m. of a person shot at that location, but found five victims each shot once.

Two of the victims were prounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. The other three were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Police have not made any arrests. There was no suspect description available, nor a motive.

S. 8th St between Reed and Margaret streets are closed as well as and Reed St. between S. 7th and S. 9th streets. Police advised motorists to use alternate routes.

Officials did not release any further details of this active investigation.

This is a breaking news story.