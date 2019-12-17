5 treated after reports of chemical smell at San Francisco building
SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - Five people at a San Francisco apartment building were treated Tuesday after complaining of a tingling sensation in their throats and having difficulty breathing.
According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the smell was reportedly coming from the 7th floor of an apartment complex on 6th and Howard streets.
Fire officials determined the smell was a mixture of bleach and cleaning solution that was being used.
Only one person was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.