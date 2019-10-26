50,000 people being evacuated in Kincade Fire

article

Authorities ordered major new mandatory evacuations due to the Kincade Fire late Saturday morning.

The evacuation areas include the town of Windsor and the city of Healdsburg.

The evacuation orders affect 50,000 people in Sonoma County, according to Sonoma County officials.

"We are evacuating because this fire is very dangerous and it's expected to move toward Windsor and Healdsburg this evening," Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said during a press conference Saturday morning.

Sustained winds of 40 mph, with gusts of 60 to 80 mph are expected Saturday night, peaking from midnight through sunrise, fire officials said.

WATCH: Officials from Cal Fire, Sonoma County announce latest information

EVACUATION ORDERS:

Zone 2- Highway 128 North Knights Valley area to the Napa County line.

Zone 3- Highway 101 corridor from Geyserville south through the Town of Windsor. This includes the entire City of Healdsburg, the Town of Windsor, and all areas east of Chalk Hill Road area.

EVACUATION WARNING:

Zone 4- The Dry Creek Valley west of Forestville

Zone 5- Larkfield and Mark West Drainage

View the real-time Sonoma County evacuation map

Authorities said this decision was made for several reasons, including out of an abundance of caution, as well as what happened Friday.

A firefighter deployed his fire shelter to shield two residents fleeing the Kincade Fire on Friday evening when the blaze grew intense along the fire's southeastern edge, Cal Fire officials said.

The Kincade Fire grew about 2,000 acres overnight, to 25,455 acres. Containment went up from 5% to 10%.

Cal Fire announced that a firefighter came across two residents about 6:20 p.m. Friday, as they were trying to evacuate.

When heat from the fire suddenly grew intense, the firefighter deployed the shelter and all three took cover.

The shelter device is designed to reflect radiant heat and trap breathable air. The two residents and the firefighter were able to get inside and shelter until the danger passed, Cal Fire officials said Saturday morning.

Both residents and the firefighters emerged with minor injuries and were treated at a hospital.

Buses will be available to transport people out of the evacuation zone. Buses could be school buses, city of Santa Rosa buses, or transit vehicles. Highway 101 is the route for people to drive and leave the area. Evacuation centers are now open at the Santa Rosa Veterans Hall, the Sonoma County Fairgrounds across from the hall, as well as the Petaluma Veterans Hall.

So far, 49 structures have been destroyed (21 homes and 28 sheds and outbuildings). Officials announced Saturday morning that the fire is threatening more than 20,000 structures.

