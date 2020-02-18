6-year-old Faye Swetlik died from asphyxiation, SC officials say

article

Officials held a press conference on Tuesday announcing the findings from the tragic death of six-year-old Faye Swetlik from South Carolina.

Swetlik went missing Monday, Feb. 10 in Cayce. Her body was discovered three days later in a wooded area. Officials say she had not been there for long. The cause of death has been ruled asphyxiation.

The autopsy report for the man linked to Swetlik's death, 30-year-old Coty Taylor, has not yet been released. Taylor's body was discovered inside his home shortly after investigators found Swetlik.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety said Taylor was "not a relative and not a friend" of the family.

FUNERAL EXPENSES COVERED IN SC 6-YEAR-OLD DEATH

The autopsy on Swetlik was performed on Saturday, however, out of respect to the family, officials wanted to wait until Tuesday to release the results.

A memorial is expected to be held for Swetlik on Friday at 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

