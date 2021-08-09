6-year-old girl dies in bicycle crash in south San Jose

A girl died after she was thrown from a bicycle in a solo collision Saturday afternoon in South San Jose, police said.

The 6-year-old girl was riding a bike downhill on Valroy Drive in the city's La Colina neighborhood about 3 p.m., when she lost control and hit a raised curb on Curie Drive, according to San Jose police.

The impact launched her into the air and she hit a concrete retaining wall. The girl, who was not wearing a helmet, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

A small memorial was held at the scene of the crash where people left candles, flowers and notes.

KTVU contributed to this report.