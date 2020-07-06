60-acre grass fire burning east of Highway 80 in Crockett

article

A large grass fire is burning in Crockett east of Highway 80 near the Cummings Skyway Monday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-Alert that closed at least one lane on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County for more than two hours. All lanes reopened just before 5 p.m. Cummings Skyway is closed.

It is not clear how the fire began. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District estimates the fire is at 60-acres. Cal Fire is air attacking the wildfire. Rodeo-Hercules Fire District are also battling the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.