63-year-old violently attacked outside of market in Oakland's Rockridge
article
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 63-year-old woman was violently attacked outside a marketplace in Oakland's Rockridge on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
The assault happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Shafter Avenue, outside the Rockridge Market Hall, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Featured
Authorities said a woman was walking in the area when she was approached by multiple suspects and pushed her to the ground.
The suspects took the woman's belongings and proceeded to beat her before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.
No further details have been revealed.