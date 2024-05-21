Expand / Collapse search

7 people, 3 dogs displaced in SF Alamo Square fire

By KTVU staff
Published  May 21, 2024 4:27pm PDT
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
SF Fire Dept. responds to a residence on fire in Alamo Square. May 21, 2024. 

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Fire Department says seven adults and three dogs are displaced after a fire tore through a residence in the scenic Alamo Square neighborhood this morning. 

The 900 block of Grove Street remained closed late Tuesday afternoon as firefighters cleaned up the contained one-alarm fire. 

Fire officials said the blaze is under investigation. As many as 40 firefighters responded to the incident that started at 11:31 a.m. 

Two of the adults affected by the fire were rescued by firefighters from the upper floors of the three-story residence. The second and third floors were mostly impacted by the fire. The department said high heat and low visibility were factors for the residents on those floors. 

Both of those victims were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals. 

The Red Cross of Northern California has been called to provide services. 

We are sending a crew to gather more details on this developing story. 

SkyFOX above a residential fire in Alamo Square San Francisco. May 21, 2024. 

