7 Sunnyvale first responders under home quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

Authorities said seven Sunnyvale first responders are under home quarantine after a possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The danger came on an emergency call and raise concerns for police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians.

Officers with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety on Thursday responded to a call regarding a person having some sort of cardiac emergency.

Don't forget to download the new KTVU mobile app

Sunnyvale DPS Chief Phan Ngo said officer performed CPR on the 72-year-old man who was unconscious and not breathing but unfortunately, he did not survive.

Authorities said the man had recently been on a cruise ship with two patients suspected of having COVID-19. It has not yet been determined if the man had COVID-19.

Advertisement

“We have seen reports that the officers performed mouth to mouth. That did not happen. The officers follow EMS procedures when they perform CPR,” said Ngo during an evening news conference.

Fire responders are gearing up with protective smokes, gloves, glasses and a face shield, all designed to prevent infection.

“The protective equipment that our crews are using for a suspected COVID-19 infection are the same as anyone suspected of having a virus that’s transmitted by droplets," said Luisa Rapport, information specialist for the Santa Clara County Fire Department.