9-year old girl dies after after being found in San Jose school pool

A 9-year-old girl died after being found unresponsive in a pool at a San Jose private school.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner identified her Thursday as Emily Cheng of Sunnyvale.

The coroner did not specify her cause of death, but Emily was found Monday about 1:50 p.m. in the pool at Harker School on Bucknall Road.

She had been participating in a summer camp swimming program, with lifeguards present, Head of School Brian Yager said in a statement provided to the Bay Area News Group on Wednesday morning. The lifeguards and a nurse performed CPR on the student until paramedics arrived.

"As educators and parents, we share a deep love for our children," Yager said. "The incident is just heartbreaking. The health and safety of our campers and students are always paramount. The school will be reviewing all processes and protocols involving our summer camp swimming program and fully investigating what happened."

Yager said the school will provide counseling services to campers, students and employees in the wake of the incident. The camp was canceled for the rest of the week.

San Jose police said they were notified of the child's death Wednesday.

As is normal protocol, the SJPD Homicide Unit and the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office are currently investigating the death.

"We are devastated to hear the news and our thoughts are with the family," officials said.