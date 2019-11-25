After abuse reports, CA developmental task force increases seven-fold

State leaders overseeing California's $8.2-billion developmentally disabled care industry have announced the selection of 157 people as members of the Developmental Services Task Force. In the past, 21 people served on the Task Force and supporting groups combined.

The California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) and the California Health and Human Services Agency (CHHS) made the announcement on Saturday, November 23 months after 2 Investigates reported on cases of starvation, neglect and sexual abuse going unchecked by state leaders and regulators.

DDS did not explain to 2 Investigates the details behind the sudden and significant membership increase but said the Task Force "was expanded to better reflect the changing diversity" of its 340,000 clients with developmental and intellectual disabilities. These conditions include autism, Down Syndrome, epilepsy and intellectual disabilities.

In April, a former regional center employee turned whistleblower described egregious cases involving violence and neglect, targeting developmentally disabled clients not being properly investigated or falling through the cracks. In one case, the whistleblower found his client starving and the refrigerator door tied up with shoelaces by the care provider.

Re-enactment still from case involving a refrigerator tied up with shoelaces. (KTVU FOX 2)

In June, a father from Windsor, CA said his son lived in subhuman conditions where the mattress was so urine-soaked that it rotted the box springs.

Urine-soaked mattress developmentally disabled man had to sleep on, according to father. (Mitch Freese)

That father, along with a half dozen parents and former regional center service coordinators, came forward to shed light on the state's strained regional center system and the dangerously inadequate care provided to developmentally disabled clients.

Parents and service coordinators speak out about strained regional center system. (KTVU FOX 2)

A 2 Investigates review of practices found lack of oversight concerns are not isolated to one specific region -- they stretch statewide. In January, DDS requested $8.1 million to restructure and reorganize its department.

DDS spokesperson Ali Bay said Task Force members' jobs will involve meeting several times a year to discuss service issues directly affecting clients with developmental and intellectual disabilities. 41 people will serve on the new Task Force, and the additional 116 people will serve on the Task Force's five workgroups.

The Task Force's first meeting is December 9 at 10 a.m. at the Alta California Regional Center in Sacramento.