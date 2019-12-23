Alameda County approves sale of Coliseum to Oakland A's

Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved the sale of its stake in the Coliseum to the Oakland Athletics.

The board unanimously voted 5-0 to sell its 50 percent ownership over to the team for $85 million, a move they said will allow the county to focus on core services.

Oakland A's President Dave Kaval said in a statement, "We are committed to the long-term success of East Oakland and the Coliseum site, and as a result of this transaction, millions of dollars that were being spent on the Coliseum site can now be repurposed to meet important health and safety needs in Alameda County."