Alameda County authorities searching for man missing for two weeks

Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man who has been missing for more than two weeks and are asking the community's help in finding him.

Sumit Mitra, 28, was last seen on Nov. 6 leaving the Dylan Hotel at 110 S. El Camino Real in Millbrae, according to a post Saturday on social media by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Family and friends are very worried about him, the sheriff's office said.

Mitra is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 to 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a beard. He has a 1/2-inch scar under his right eye.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and white pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721, or a local law enforcement agency.