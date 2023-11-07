Alameda County DA investigators arrive at Oakland City Hall after deadly shooting

A large police presence was seen early Tuesday morning near City Hall after a deadly shooting.

At least one person was shot and killed about 4 a.m. near San Pablo Avenue and 16th Street near Frank Ogawa Plaza and City Hall.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or who did it.

But prosecutors from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office arrived before 7 a.m. As per protocol, DA investigators are called in after officer-involved incidents.

Crime scene tape surrounded the area.

Rami S. works nearby the area.

He said he was just getting off work when he got a ping on his phone. His CitizenApp went off, alerting him that something was happening on his block, near his home.

"Naturally, I pull up the cameras, I see flashing lights, and I decided to come and make my cameras available for police officers as quickly as possible to help reduce crime any way I can," he said.

No more information was immediately available. Oakland police did not release an official statement.

But from the visual evidence at the scene, investigators were looking at a 4-door car that had a California exempt plate, which only belongs to police, fire or other state-owned cars.