Alameda County DA reopens Oscar Grant death investigation

The Alameda County District Attorney announced Monday she agreed to reopen the investigation into the 2009 shooting death of Oscar Grant following demands from the family to charge a former BART officer who was there when Grant was killed more than a decade ago.

A transit officer was convicted of involuntary manslaughter but other officers were at the Fruitvale Station in Oakland at the time. The family based their demands on an independent report and video showing former officer Anthony Pirone hitting Grant in the head and kneeing him at the BART station.

“Pirone appears to be changing, shifting and shading the facts to put his actions and conduct in a more favorable light,” the report's authors found. “Pirone was, in large part, responsible for setting the events in motion that created a chaotic and tense situation on the platform, setting the stage, even if inadvertent, for the shooting of Oscar Grant,” concluded Kimberly Colwell and Jayne Williams, the two attorneys who authored the report dated July 31, 2009.

Grant's family held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss their new demands. In response, District Attorney Nancy O'Malley has decided to reopen the investigation.

"We have listened closely to the requests of the family of Oscar Grant," O'Malley said in a statement. "The murder of Oscar Grant greatly impacted the county and the state. My Office conducted the intensive investigation that led to the prosecution of BART Officer Johannes Mehserle for the crime of Murder. The trial occurred in Los Angeles due to a change of venue ordered by the court on the motion of the defense. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles jury only found Officer Mehserle guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter. We are re-opening our investigation. I have assigned a team of lawyers to look back into the circumstances that caused the death of Oscar Grant. We will evaluate the evidence and the law, including the applicable law at the time and the statute of limitations and make a determination.”