Alameda County sheriff's deputies shoot, kill wanted murder suspect outside San Leandro hotel

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Murder suspect shot, killed by police in San Leandro

A murder suspect was shot and killed by Alameda County deputies after allegedly pulling out a gun, authorities said.&nbsp;

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office are investigating an officer-invovled shooting on the 17100 block of Foothill Blvd in unincorporated San Leandro that happened at around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

One or more deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office opened fire on the suspect, killing the person, who police tracked to a hotel in San Leandro. The suspect is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.

The suspect reportedly emerged from the hotel with a gun. It was not immediately clear if the suspect was holding the gun.

Photo: Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Police have not released any additional details.

