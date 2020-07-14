Alameda County supes weigh asking for outdoor dining approval from state

Alameda County supervisors are trying to figure out how to proceed with reopening businesses in the county after officials abruptly halted outdoor dining.

The board began talks early Tuesday morning before going into a closed session.

County officials are working to get special permission from the state to allow outdoor dining after they ordered restaurants, bars, and wineries to immediately end outdoor dining and go back to offering delivery and pick-up services.

Alameda County said under recently changed state rules, it needs a variance, or special permission, for outdoor dining to continue. Outdoor dining had already been allowed for several weeks. Alameda County sent out a notice late Friday, which said it cannot continue outdoor dining without a variance, causing confusion for many restaurant owners and cities.

Until Monday night it appeared that the state was pausing the process for applying for variances, but Alameda County learned that it could actually apply.

Although some cities and restaurant owners have chosen to continue with outdoor services without state approvals, Alameda County officials said they want cities to follow the guidelines because future funding for COVID-19 is tied to compliance with state orders.

Alameda County is the only Bay Area county that did not apply for a variance from the state in May. Without it, outdoor dining isn't allowed and places like Fairyland and the Oakland Zoo can't reopen.

Oakland, Hayward, Dublin and Livermore were among the cities in Alameda County that pushed back on the closure of outdoor dining over the weekend.