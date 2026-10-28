Alameda police car stolen; man arrested in Oakland

The Brief Police arrested a 27-year-old man on Tuesday after he allegedly stole an Alameda patrol vehicle and drove it into Oakland. Police later located the man barricaded inside an empty building on International Boulevard, where he was taken into custody before noon.



Police arrested a 27-year-old man on Tuesday after he allegedly stole an Alameda patrol vehicle and drove it into Oakland.

Stolen police car

What we know:

According to investigators, the incident began when officers responded to a report of threats and a restraining order violation. The man initially ran away, police said.

During the chase, the man circled back and took an Alameda police patrol car, driving it away from the scene.

He eventually ditched the vehicle near 10th Avenue and East 11th Street in Oakland, where SkyFox flew overhead, capturing the scene.

Police later located the man barricaded inside an empty building on International Boulevard, where he was taken into custody before noon.

What we don't know:

The man was not publicly identified.

Police activity on International Boulevard and 10th Avenue in Oakland stemming from an Alameda pursuit. Oct. 27, 2026

Police search the area of International Boulevard and 10th Avenue in Oakland for a suspect stemming from a pursuit in Alameda. Oct. 27, 2026