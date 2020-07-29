Expand / Collapse search

All Bay Area counties on COVID-19 watch list after San Mateo County added

By Aja Seldon
San Mateo County
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KTVU) - As of Wednesday, all nine Bay Area counties are on California's coronavirus monitoring list. 

After escaping the watch list for weeks, San Mateo County was the last Bay Area region to join the growing list. County officials knew it was coming as they warned last week that COVID-19 infection rates were rising. 

Overall, 5,306 residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the county's COVID-19 data dashboard. So far, 118 people have died. Redwood City appears to have the most cases in the county, followed by the City of San Mateo. 

Counties that land on the state's monitoring list must impose new restrictions. Indoor facilities such as dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, places of worship, and bowling alleys must close. 

Thirty-seven of 58 counties are on the list, making up more than 93% of the California's population. 