All westbound lanes blocked on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after fatal crash

All westbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 580 on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge due to a fatal crash.

The accident occurred near the bridge's mid-span in the westbound direction. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route such as CA-37 into Marin County.

Officials said there's one confirmed fatality, and it appears to be two vehicles involved. CHP is still on scene, working to reopen at least one lane.

Another person was transported to a hospital, their condition is unknown.

Wide-load vehicles are not allowed on the bridge at this time.

Drivers on the bridge should expect delays; there's no estimated time for reopening.