All three San Francisco school board members projected to be recalled

Tuesday night's early results are in and show all three San Francisco school board members are projected to be recalled.

The city's special election was held on Tuesday to determine if three of its school board members should be recalled, but also to see who will fill the State assembly seat vacated by David Chiu.

There are indications the early votes coming in may be from the most motivated sector of voters. In effect, the votes counted Tuesday night are ballots that were received up through Monday.

The board recall was fueled in part by a backlash of frustration, mostly missteps that were made during the pandemic. The ballot asks if board members Gabriela Lopez, Faauuga Moliga, and Allison Collins should be recalled separately.

In the second release of results Tuesday night, 78% of voters said ‘yes’ on recalling Collins, 75% voted to recall Lopez and 72% voted to oust Moliga. The vote focuses on three of six board members.

A confident statement by State Sen. Scott Wiener in a matter-of-fact tone calls it the "passage" of the school board members. "With the recall now behind us, I look forward to the Mayor making three strong appointments to the Board of Education," Wiener's statement read. Wiener endorsed the recall of all three board members.

Mayor London Breed released her own statement once the initial results were in. In it, she thanked parents who "tirelessly" organized and advocated for the recall effort.

"Elections can be difficult, but these parents were fighting for what matters most – their children," Breed's statement read. She added that the school district faces a rough road ahead with many challenges; including exiting from the pandemic, a budget deficit, and hiring a new superintendent. She said the city is ready to offer support, but had no specifics.

Last year, Breed had called the board's focus on changing school names, rather than getting back in the classroom, "offensive and completely unacceptable."

Opponents of the recall said the vote should not have happened until the next scheduled election in November. That way, the board members would have been democratically elected rather than handpicked as mayoral appointees.

By 9:30 p.m., Moliga offered his concession saying, "I want to thank the Pacific Islander community for standing up and taking on this challenge." Earlier, he told KTVU the recall against him was "unjustified."

Siva Raj, co-lead of ‘Recall San Francisco School Board’ said the election results were, "gratifying." He described the great amount of parents' energy that went in to the recall effort and how they are channeling their energy into "something positive."

Voter turnout was expected to be low. Only 20% of registered voters' ballots counted through Monday have been returned.

"If the in-person voting at the polling places reflects what we've seen at City Hall, we'll also see intermittent turnout at the polling places. There won't be lines of people" said John Artnz, San Francisco's election director.

Voters did drop off ballots in person on Election Day and those votes still have to be tallied. Sheriff's deputies collected ballot drop boxes at 8 p.m. from various polling locations.

Rallies were held over the weekend to back the recall, but the rallying cry to recall were rooted early on in the pandemic. That's when many parents demanded to know when their children could log off from distance learning and get back to the classroom.

Instead, the board controversially focused on re-naming schools. At least that was the perceived priority, but even if it weren't during a pandemic, re-naming the schools, partly in the name of racial reckoning and equity, likely would have been seen as controversial.

Board members highlighted 44 schools within the district that they say are branded to honor figures linked to racism, sexism and other injustices.

One voter said she was not enthused about having to vote. "I don't like recalls. I think they're wrong," said Stephanie Barrett of San Francisco.

Many deem it a poor use of taxpayer resources. The election to recall Gov. Newsom, which failed, cost taxpayers $200 million.

In the District 17 race, voters must decide who to send to Sacramento to replace San Francisco's City Attorney, David Chiu, who was appointed by Mayor Breed, and who stepped down from his post last year.

Voters must choose between former city Supervisor David Campos, city Supervisor Matt Haney, Bilal Mahmood, an entrepreneur, and Thea Selby, a transit advocate and business owner. Early results show Haney in the lead with 38% of the votes narrowly edging Campos' 35% followed by Mahmood with 21% of the vote.

KTVU's Andre Senior and Jana Katsuyama contributed to this report.