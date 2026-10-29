Nearly 25% of households in this Bay Area county use electric vehicles, leading the nation in EV adoption

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The Brief California has the largest share of households in the U.S. that drive an electric vehicle, new figures showed. Nationwide, Bay Area counties were at the top for EV adoption per household. In one Bay Area county, almost a quarter of the households own or lease at least one EV.



California leads the country by a sizable margin when it comes to motorists driving electric cars, and new figures show in one Bay Area county, almost a quarter of its households own or lease at least one EV.

California leads the way

By the numbers:

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, almost 14% of all households in the Golden State had at least one electric vehicle in 2025.

That’s more than twice the national figure of 5.5%.

The survey also found that households that owned their homes were more likely to have an EV than those that rented.

In California, about 18% of owner households had an electric vehicle, with that figure hitting almost 9% among renter households.

Santa Clara County at the top

Local perspective:

When broken down by counties, the Bay Area dominated. Santa Clara County, with its tech-heavy economy, was at the top with about 24% of households with an EV.

"While the share of households with at least one electric vehicle differed across the country, the top five counties were all in California," the survey noted.

And they were all in the Bay Area. After Santa Clara, which had about 163,000 households that drove at least one EV, came Marin, San Mateo, and Alameda, with Contra Costa County rounding out the top five.

Orange County came in sixth, and Napa County followed.

Among the top 25 counties across the U.S. for EV adoption, all but five were in California.

The survey categorized electric vehicles to include both all-electric and plug-in hybrids.

Other states

After California, Washington (8.9%), Hawaii (8.5%), Nevada (8.2%) and Vermont (7.7%) followed.

"Western states have led the way in switching to electric vehicles," said Census Bureau survey statistician Tricia Holley.

At the bottom of the list with the lowest shares were North Dakota (1.3%), Wyoming (1.6%), Louisiana (1.6%), South Dakota (1.8%) and Mississippi (1.8%).

Rise of EV sales in California

Dig deeper:

Over the summer, California released new figures that showed EV sales were on the rise in the state amid skyrocketing gas prices.

SEE ALSO: Diesel and gas prices expected to remain elevated for at least another year, federal survey finds

"During the second quarter of 2026, Californians purchased 86,857 new zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs)," the California Energy Commission said in a July news release. "This represents 19.1% of new car sales."

The commission noted that most of those sales were electric vehicles, reflecting16.6% of new car sales.

State officials also pointed to California's commitment to clean air initiatives with programs to encourage motorists to make the switch to EVs.

In August, California launched the MyFirstEV instant incentive program, which provides an instant, point-of-sale discount of up to $3,500 for California residents who make a first time purchase or lease of a zero-emission vehicle.

"California is showing the world what real economic security looks like. It’s one that can’t be held hostage by foreign conflicts and Big Oil. The Golden State is leading the charge on building a reliable, affordable clean future," Governor Gavin Newsom said with the launch of the program.

California prides itself on its initiatives to advance clean transportation, adopting some of the world's most aggressive regulations aimed at phasing out fossil fuels.

In 2020, Newsom issued an executive order requiring sales of all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035.

First survey on electric vehicles

The figures on EV use marked the first time the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey released data reflecting U.S. households’ adoption of electric vehicles.

The Census Bureau has been conducting the American Community Survey since 2005. The ACS releases new data every year, with the ongoing survey collecting detailed figures on the changing U.S. population.

In addition to transportation, it covers dozens of topics including housing income, education, and employment.

(Source: 2025 American Community Survey )