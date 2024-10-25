Amazon driver leaves after hitting boy on bike in Castro Valley

The Brief Amazon driver caught on video backing into 14-year-old boy on bike Impact damages front wheel and causes minor injuries to boy After the crash, driver leaves the scene CHP investigating



A Castro Valley couple voiced outrage Friday after their 14-year-old son was hit by an Amazon driver who then left the scene.

"You hit a human being. You hit somebody, and you don't have the grace to just do the right thing?" asked Rosabel Chang.

Her husband David Moler said, "I'd just like some consequence. Like, this is a person who is flouting the law."

Surveillance video shows their 14-year-old son on a bike getting hit by an Amazon driver backing up in a Castro Valley driveway. That was bad enough, but the driver then left the scene.

"A person who can hit somebody and knows he hit somebody and run. That person can do it again," Chang said.

It happened at about 7:15 a.m. Monday. Video shows the driver getting out of his Toyota RAV4 at a home near Somerset and Santa Maria avenues in Castro Valley.

Video clearly shows the man's face as he drops off Amazon Fresh groceries on the front porh. He pauses to take the required photo proving he made the delivery.

And then, as he's backing up, he runs into the boy's bike as the 14-year-old was heading to nearby Castro Valley High School. The principal, in fact, witnessed the impact.

The boy suffered minor injuries, but the front wheel of his bike was destroyed.

The boy throws up his hands.

"He admitted to us, I think he did yell, like, ‘What the --,’and at no time did the driver roll down his window, at no time did the driver get out," Chang said.

The woman who had the groceries delivered tells KTVU she saw the impact on her Ring camera and ran out as the driver took off.

"I saw him just starting to pull away, and I tried to stop him. But he didn't stop. He just sped away," she said.

A CHP officer took a report. But the Toyota RAV 4 didn't have a front license plate. And Amazon told the CHP it wouldn't release any information without a subpoena.

"This is like on a silver platter. You can get this information. You can issue the subpoena. Amazon can cough it up, whatever. The parties can work together. But this isn't hidden, right?" Chang said.

CHP Officer Kylie Musselman said although the initial CHP report says the case should be closed, investigators are following up with Amazon.

"We anticipate that we'll be able to get the information that we need," Musselman said. "t shouldn't be very hard to track down who was driving or who was making that delivery."

