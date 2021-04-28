Antioch landlord-tenant dispute turns fatal, police say

article

Antioch police say a 52-year-old man is dead following a shooting that resulted from a landlord-tenant dispute.

Police responded to a home on the 3300 block of Garrow Drive at around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday for a call that a man had been shot.

A 50-year-old man, who police say was armed with a gun, was detained at the scene. Officers then located the unidentified victim lying outside the residence with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are in preliminary stages of their investigation. The 50-year old is considered a person of interest.

Garrow Drive is closed in both directions but police have set up a detour through Limewood Drive.

Police did not have further details.

