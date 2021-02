Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe and Chief of Police Tammany Brooks have announced a 4 p.m. press conference to discuss an in-custody death that happened just after midnight.

The incident happened on James Donlon Blvd., west of Lone Tree Way.

No other information is available. Click here to watch the 4 p.m. press conference.

FILE ART - Antioch police

