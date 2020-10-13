Apple expected to unveil new iPhone

article

Apple is expected to present its latest iPhone during a major rollout on Tuesday.

While the high-tech giant has not revealed specifics, speculation is rampant that Apple will announce its long-awaited 5G iPhone 12.

The Apple event will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. PDT.

The new smartphone will be able to connect to the lightning-fast 5G cellular network.

Several Apple-related social media sites say the company could unveil four different devices: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Screens will range from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches.

Major changes between the new and past phones include the shape and design. The new iPhone is expected to appear more boxy like the iPad Pro, and not have curvy edges.

The new phones will also feature the highly-anticipated A14 Bionic processor that powers the devices, and the new software iOS 14.

While iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will have dual rear cameras, the Pro versions will have triple rear cameras, including a LiDar scanner. LiDar stands for light, detection and scanning. This technology uses lasers to judge distances and depth, and is beneficial for augmented reality and photography.

The projected cost of the phones: iPhone mini: $699, iPhone: $799, iPhone 12 Pro: $1049, and iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1149.

Apple's announcement of the October 13 event may also have provided some playful hints about the new phone. The invite features the Apple logo, encircled with different hues of blue, orange and red.

To further suggest the 5G link, Apple is calling Tuesday, it "Hi, Speed." event.

Investment firm Morgan Stanley predicts that Apple could ship as many as 240 million iPhones this year, which would top the company's 2015 record of 231 million devices sold.

Other products that may be unveiled, include new over the ear headphones and a smaller version of the HomePod, with fewer speakers.