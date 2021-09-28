'Armed violent' threat cancels in-person classes all day at San Francisco State University

An unspecified threat of "armed violence" canceled in-person classes and activities Tuesday at San Francisco State University.

Originally, classes were going to be canceled until 10 a.m.

But at 8 a.m., the university said they needed more time to investigate an "anonymous, non-specific threat" of armed violence.

A university spokesperson said that overnight, San Francisco State University police became aware of a non-specific threat of armed violence on campus which was posted to social media and subsequently deleted.

The post was viewed and shared among students and other members of the campus community.

University administrators, in an abundance of caution, made the decision to move in-person classes and work remotely for the day while police investigate the credibility of the threat, the spokesperson said.

University buildings, including the library, will remain closed. Residential students are asked to remain in campus residences until notified otherwise.