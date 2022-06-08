Arson suspect arrested for burning San Jose church

article

An arson suspect was arrested by San Jose police on Wednesday on suspicion of starting a fire at a church, officials say.

Firefighters responded to the church fire near San Jose State University. The two-alarm blaze was first reported at 2:33 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 405 S. 10th St.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire was knocked down but not yet under control at the one-story structure, officials said.

Just before 5 p.m. fire officials said the fire was not yet under control. Witnesses at the scene told arriving police officers about the suspected arsonist. The suspect has been charged. The fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the fire, said San Jose fire department public information manager Erica Ray.

Fire officials are asking residents to avoid the area while fire crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Bay City News contributed to this report.





