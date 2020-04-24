As temperatures rise, San Francisco residents told to obey social distancing guidelines

City leaders in San Francisco have also taken notice of the warm, beautiful weather and are warning people to continue to follow the public health orders about social distancing.

For a city known for its fog there was plenty of sunshine Friday around San Francisco.

Mayor London Breed said she understands that so many in the city are eager to get outside and enjoy the weather, but she warned the battle against the coronavirus isn't over yet, and San Franciscans need to maintain social distance.

"Today is a beautiful day in San Francisco, it's going to be a beautiful weekend in San Francisco and I want to really remind and to caution people about wanting to get back to things that are more familiar," said Breed.

Many San Franciscans are working from home or not working entirely, and took advantage of the nice weather to get outside for exercise or just to enjoy the sunny day.

Officialsclarified once again that masks are necessary for anyone going inside a public place or waiting in line with others, but are not mandated for those out for a walk or exercise or a picnic with family.

The mayor and police chief reminded people to leave enforcement of those mask rules to the police.

"We will be out in the parks, promoting this educational information and reminding people to keep the distance of 6 feet and wear your face coverings," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

Breed said the city has been touted as an example of how to flatten the curve, and now is not the time to relax, indicating public health orders for social distancing may be extended in the interest of safety.

"People are asking about this, will the health order be extended? The likelihood that that will happen is very likely,' said Breed. "What that means is another few weeks or even a month of asking you all to comply and to remain at home and continue to follow the social distancing orders that we put forth."

This would be the perfect weather for a get together, but city leaders stress the best way to protect the city and the Bay Area is to put off those gatherings or use technology for a virtual visit.