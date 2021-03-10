Asian woman sexually assaulted at San Jose Caltrain station in possible hate crime

An Asian woman was sexually assaulted at a transit station in San Jose early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Investigators are looking at the case as a possible hate crime in addition to the sexual assault.

The attack happened around 6:30 a.m. in the tunnel area of San Jose's Diridon Station, a spokesperson from Caltrain said.

Transit police said the alleged assault could possibly be a hate crime because of what the suspect said to the woman.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Santa Clara County Jail, police said.

