Asian woman victim of suspected hate crime on SF Muni bus

An Asian woman riding a Muni bus Thursday was a victim of a hate crime by a middle-aged white man who threw eggs at her.

"Stupid Chinese b----!" the unidentified man said, according to Michelle Young. The man had dozens of eggs and also threw them at other passengers who stood up for Young.

It's unknown if the man was deliberately seeking Asians or other minorities, or if it was a spur-of-the-moment.

RELATED: Redwood City offering course on bystander intervention to help combat hate crime

The man continued the attack after leaving the bus. Young tweeted it took her over seven hours to wash the eggs completely out of her hair.

SEE ALSO: Attacker savagely beats San Jose street food vendor

KTVU has reached out to SFMTA and Young but has not heard back at this time. SFMTA has been made aware of the situation and been in contact with Young.

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.