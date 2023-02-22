At least 1 dead following carjacking in Vallejo: CHP

At least one person is dead – and others were ejected from a fast-moving car – following a carjacking in Vallejo and a subsequent police chase, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP spokesman Andy Barclay said that officers were in the area about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday when "multiple armed suspects" carjacked a vehicle in Vallejo.

Shortly after the officers tried to stop the suspects, they hopped into the vehicle and drove off on I-80 in Fairfield, Barclay said.

The chase continued until the driver tried to get off the freeway at Suisun Valley and Pittman roads, but ended up crashing, Barclay said.

Four people were inside that car. Barclay said there were "multiple ejections," and at least one person said.

No more details were immediately release.