At least 2 killed in shooting at Texas A&M Commerce residence hall

At least two people are dead following a triple shooting at a residence hall on the Texas A&M Commerce campus.

Campus police said the shooting happened before noon at the Pride Rock Residence Hall. Two people were confirmed dead and a third person was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

Police haven't yet released details about the victims and motive for the shooting.

Video from SKY 4 showed officers wrapping crime scene tape around pride Rock, including its parking lot and courtyard area.

The campus was temporarily placed on lockdown and all students, faculty and staff were asked to shelter in place. That lockdown has been lifted but police still have the residence hall blocked off because of the ongoing investigation.

Texas A&M Commerce said the Rayburn Student Center is open for students who cannot get back into their dorm room because of the investigation or who would like to talk to counselors. Classes were also canceled for the rest of the day.

Commerce ISD also placed its schools in lock out mode as a precaution because of the police activity at the university.