Antioch crash leaves one dead

article

Contra Costa County fire crew responded to a major car crash Thursday morning that left one person dead and another injured, officials said.

A car also caught fire as a result of the crash.

The collision happened near James Donlon Blvd and Contra Loma Blvd just before 10:30 a.m., authorities said.

One of the cars was engulfed in flames by the time the fire crew arrived.

James Donlon Blvd between Contra Loma Blvd to Rio Grande Dr is closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for several hours, Antioch police said. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

SEE ALSO: Driver OK after double decker tour bus burns in Millbrae