Authorities address recent discoveries of 3 bodies in Tracy area, saying there's no threat to the public

article

Authorities in the Tracy area sought to quell growing concern among the public, after the discovery of three bodies this month.

The latest discovery came on Sunday night. Tracy police responded to a report of a possible dead person in a vehicle in the 400 block of Naglee Road.

Officers arrived and found a man, who was unresponsive, inside the vehicle.

Emergency crews had to break windows to gain access to the man, who appeared to have died from natural causes, investigators said.

"Based on the evidence at the scene, there were no signs of foul play," Tracy police said, noting the man had been reported missing out of Lathrop.

The death followed two other cases in which victims’ bodies were reportedly found on the side of the road.

A woman was killed in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office was investigating as a homicide near Tracy around Jan. 7. Sheriff's investigators said they had good leads in that case.

Then on Jan. 10, a woman's body was found along Tracy Boulevard, near an irrigation ditch. The California Highway Patrol was investigating that incident as a possible hit-and-run.

The CHP told KTVU that the body was discovered by workers in the area. Investigators said at this point, they believe the unidentified victim died in some kind of traffic collision.

Authorities stressed that the three incidents were not related and that there was no immediate threat to the public.

"While we are aware of growing concerns from community members regarding the recent deceased bodies found near Tracy," police said, "we would like to assure the community that each of the cases are unrelated and are being thoroughly investigated by the appropriate law enforcement agency."