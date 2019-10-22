Ban on BART panhandling wouldn't violate 1st Amendment, staff reports

article

A ban on panhandling in BART trains wouldn’t violate the First Amendment, the agency’s staff said in a new legal analysis that is sure to be contradicted by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Tuesday that BART’s proposed ordinance to forbid asking for money, including musical performers, would apply to a “non-public forum,” staff said, because people pay to get in. The report noted that any restrictions need to be “reasonable and viewpoint neutral,” and defined clearly enough to prevent arbitrary or discriminatory enforcement.

BART staff also pointed to transit agencies in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Chicago and Seattle that already forbid panhandling in their paid areas, the Chronicle reported.

BART director Debora Allen has been pushing the ban, as she said her suburban constituents don’t like the loud noise and being asked for money on their commutes. Agency staff will present their analysis to the board on Thursday.

However, the ACLU argued vigorously against the proposal first floated in August, calling it restraint on free speech. The ACLU noted that the city of Sacramento recently tried to adopt an anti-panhandling ordinance that was stopped by the Eastern District Court of California because it targeted people based on the content of their speech. No panhandling bans have made it to the Supreme Court. But in recent years, all lower courts ruling on this issue have found that laws imposing restrictions on sidewalk and roadside solicitation are unconstitutional.

The ACLU has battled this issue around the country, including in Iowa, where they demanded three cities there repeal their bans on panhandling.

No one from the ACLU was available for immediate comment on the latest BART staff analysis.



