BART board to vote on 'ambassador' program, better WiFi

BART’s board of directors on Thursday will consider putting more "ambassadors" on its trains to keep an eye on things during the evening commute as well as adding better WiFi on its fleet of trains.

Under consideration is whether to add 10 unarmed employees walking around the trains and platforms. They'd be trained in crisis intervention, and if they saw anything - they'd be able to quickly contact BART police, according to the proposal. Most of the ambassadors would work from 2 p.m. until midnight. The program would cost $500,000 and could start as early as next month, if the board approves it at its meeting.

The board will also vote on adding seamless WiFi to its trains and stations. The plan would also improve the way Bluetooth works at all stations and new Bart cars, which would allow for some new features for riders -- like mobile ticketing.

The overhead costs would be covered by an outside contractor, and BART would get some licensing revenue from it.